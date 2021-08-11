US Mint Opens Sales for U.S. Coast Guard 2.5 oz. Silver Medal August 17

The United States Mint will accept orders for 2.5 oz. silver medals honoring the U.S. Coast Guard starting on August 17 at noon EDT. This is the second release in the Mint’s United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program. Production is limited to 10,000 medals, with orders limited to one per household for the first 24 hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard medal weighs 2.5 ounces, is two inches in diameter, and is struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and comes with the Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity. The medal’s obverse design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Richard Masters and sculpted by retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions “U.S. COAST GUARD” and the Coast Guard motto “SEMPER PARATUS” (“Always Ready”) are arced around the upper border. The hull number identifies the cutter Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton.

The reverse design was created by AIP Designer Thomas Hipschen and sculpted by Mint Metallic Artist Renata Gordon. The design depicts two iconic symbols of the Coast Guard: a life preserver ring and the racing stripe mark, which is found on almost all Coast Guard craft. The racing stripes are depicted with a heraldic hatching tradition to indicate color, with horizontal lines indicating the color blue and vertical lines indicating red. The Coast Guard emblem, which is part of the racing stripe mark, is also in the center. Inscribed on the life preserver ring are the Coast Guard’s core values “HONOR,” “RESPECT,” and “DEVOTION TO DUTY.”

The Coast Guard Silver Medal is priced at $160. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/us-coast-guard-2.5-ounce-silver-medal-S20MB.html (product code S20MB).

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

