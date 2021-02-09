The United States Mint’s will accept orders for the 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin beginning on February 11, at noon EST. The production limit for this product is 327,440.

Struck in 99.9% silver at the West Point Mint, the coin’s obverse features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s iconic full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.”

The coin’s reverse displays former Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “1 OZ. FINE SILVER – ONE DOLLAR.”

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a blue velvet, satin-lined presentation case accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. The coin is priced at $73. To sign up for REMIND ME alerts, visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2021 (product code 21EA). Orders will be limited to 99 per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

To mark the 35th Anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program, the Mint will release American Eagle Silver Coins featuring an exciting new reverse design in mid-2021.

Check the 2021 Product Schedule here for the on-sale date when available.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

