US Mint Releases Three-Coin Set of Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Quarters

The United States Mint began accepting orders for the 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set honoring Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont on October 20 at noon EDT. The set is priced at $11.50.

The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Three-Coin Set includes one uncirculated quarter from the Philadelphia Mint, one uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and one Proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint. All coins feature a reverse design depicting a young girl completing the planting of a Norway spruce seedling near an established tree, continuing the life cycle of the forest. The child represents the conservationist, seeking to maintain a sustainable forest for future enjoyment and education. Inscriptions are “LAND STEWARDSHIP,” “MARSH-BILLINGS-ROCKEFELLER,” “VERMONT,” “2020,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The obverses of the coins depict the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, which has been restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

The coins in the set are secured in a durable plastic card with an image of Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

The Mint will accept orders for this product only at catalog.usmint.gov. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Sets are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments for details.

