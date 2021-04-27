The United States Mint will accept orders for the William Henry Harrison Presidential Silver Medal starting on May 3 at noon EDT.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each president of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in .999 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The designs depicted on the medal honoring President William Henry Harrison are by former United States Mint Engraver George T. Morgan. Harrison’s portrait is featured on the obverse with the inscription WILLIAM H. HARRISON. The reverse depicts a laurel wreath within a pearled ring, with the inscription INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1841. DIED APRIL 4, 1841.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The William Henry Harrison Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65 USD.

Additional Presidential Silver Medals are available at catalog.usmint.gov.

