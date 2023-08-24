Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeWorld CoinsVenus Featured on Last Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series

Venus Featured on Last Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series

By Pobjoy Mint
Venus bi-metallic coin. Image: Pobjoy Mint.
Venus bi-metallic coin. Image: Pobjoy Mint.
  • Available in Bi-metal and Proof Fine Silver
  • Issue Limits of 1,950 (Bi-Metal) and 175 (Silver)

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces Venus, the sixth and final release in our 2023 £2 coin series (issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory) featuring the Antarctic glaciers named after planets of the solar system.

The Venus Glacier is a glacier in the south-eastern corner of Alexander Island in the British Antarctic Territory. It is six nautical miles long and two nautical miles wide, flowing south into the George VI Ice Shelf.

Venus Glacier was first sighted from the air by Lincoln Ellsworth on November 23, 1935, and roughly mapped from photos obtained on that flight by W.L.G. Joerg. It was first surveyed in 1949 by the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (now known as the British Antarctic Survey) and named by the UK Antarctic Place-Names Committee for the planet Venus, the second planet of the solar system.

In Roman mythology, Venus is referred to as the goddess of love, beauty and fertility. She was usually shown as having immense beauty – similar to her Greek counterpart, the goddess Aphrodite. According to the stories, Venus was married to the Roman god Vulcan, god of blacksmiths, but she was rumored to have had multiple affairs. One of her most renowned affairs was with the Roman god Mars, the result of which was the birth of their son Cupid, the god of love.

The design on this last release features an image of the goddess Venus with the planet Venus in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround.

There are a total of six glaciers named after planets in Antarctica and the following are featured in this series:

  1. Mars
  2. Mercury
  3. Neptune
  4. Saturn
  5. Uranus
  6. Venus

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Venus Glacier Coin Presentation

The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity. The Bi-metal coin is presented in a designed pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Bi-Metal
Diameter: 28.40 mm
Weight: 12.00 g
Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-Metal: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

twitter logoFacebook logoPinterest logo

 

Previous article
United States Mint 2023 Silver Proof Set Now Available

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
L & C Coins Summer Sale

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.