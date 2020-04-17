<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan discusses some great World War I medals struck in Europe to commemorate key moments in the Great War.

For much of the western world, World War I took on the air of a religious war- with zealous fervor wrapped in a flag of Imperialism.

At the end of the great conflict, most of Europe’s Imperial system lay in tatters, the gold standard was on life support, and all of the technological advances of the past two decades had created a capacity for destruction unparalleled in human history.

These medals tell part of that story and also speak of the heights of medallic art at this critical period for the art form.

Lot’s featured in this video:

***

