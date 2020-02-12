<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From February 20-23, Heritage Auctions will offer 2,010 lots of high-quality certified coins, included hundreds of CAC-approved pieces at its US Signature Coins Auction held in conjunction with the Long Beach Expo– the West Coasts premier Coin, Currency, & Sports Collectible Show.

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan broke down 10 of his favorite lots from the sale and offers his insights and commentary on each piece in this Live Stream originally broadcast on our YouTube channel.

Lots discussed in this video: