In this episode of CoinWeek Streaming News, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan cracks open a bag of over 100 mixed date Buffalo and Liberty Head nickels that he purchased online. Usually, this is a bad idea; can you trust that an “unsearched” bag you’re purchasing over the internet is really unsearched? And what dealer (even one with a sterling reputation) is going to let a potentially valuable coin out of their grasp in a bulk sale?

Well, this time it’s different. Charles cut a deal with Rob Oberth, owner of Gold & Coin Exchange of Marietta, Georgia and founder of the Great American Coin Hunt. Rob knew the bag would have to be good and promised he’d throw in some surprises.

For $250, Charles received two bags of coins. The first bag contained Indian Head and Lincoln Wheat cents and was searched in this video. This second bag had better makeup for all the 1944 cents we pulled last time.

But how good could a bag of “random” coins be? Did Charles get his money’s worth?

Watch and find out.

