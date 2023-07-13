Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Price Charting Coins
What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeAuctions

Wells Fargo 1908 Double Eagle at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1908 Wells Fargo Hoard Double Eagle. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
1908 Wells Fargo Hoard Double Eagle. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

The July 23rd Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including 325 No Reserve lots and 10 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-finest non-CAM 1940 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ RD; a registry-quality 1899-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Micro O) ex: Illinois; a low-mintage 1856-D G$1 PCGS AU58; an impressive slider 1804 $10 NGC AU58 (Crosslet 4); a famous hoard Wells Fargo 1908 $20 No Motto double eagle PCGS/CAC MS67; and a beautiful slug 1852 $50 Assay 887 THOUS $50 PCGS VF25.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, July 23.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Wells Fargo double eagle gold coin and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

Previous article
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in June 2023
Next article
African Animal Mask Coin Series II Begins With the Giraffe

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
CAC coin verification of grading
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

Legend Auction 60 on July 27
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.