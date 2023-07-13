Wells Fargo 1908 Double Eagle at David Lawrence Rare Coins

The July 23rd Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including 325 No Reserve lots and 10 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-finest non-CAM 1940 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ RD; a registry-quality 1899-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Micro O) ex: Illinois; a low-mintage 1856-D G$1 PCGS AU58; an impressive slider 1804 $10 NGC AU58 (Crosslet 4); a famous hoard Wells Fargo 1908 $20 No Motto double eagle PCGS/CAC MS67; and a beautiful slug 1852 $50 Assay 887 THOUS $50 PCGS VF25.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, July 23.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Wells Fargo double eagle gold coin and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: