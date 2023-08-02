Wizard Coin Supply Celebrates One Million Customers

Wizard Coin Supply, an online retail store focusing on coin, stamp, comic book, and card collecting supplies, welcomed its one millionth customer on July 23, 2023. These one million customers have purchased products from Wizard on the WizardCoinSupply.com website, through marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon, and at trade shows including FUN (Florida United Numismatists) and ANA (American Numismatic Association) shows. [CoinWeek Supplies is able to provide discounts on collecting supplies and books through Wizard, as well. —CW]

Wizard Coin Supply opened its doors in 2008 and quickly became a go-to supplier in the world of coin, paper money, stamp, comic book, and card collecting supplies. Owned by Wayne Herndon, Wizard Coin Supply grew into the collectors’ market with high-quality yet affordable collectors supply items. With an inventory of over 20,000 different products, collectors can obtain those hard-to-find, esoteric items at Wizard while also getting great pricing on more widely available items.

Wizard is a distributor for over 100 well-known brands such as Whitman, BCW, Dansco, and Lighthouse–as well as products from individual authors and “mom and pop” companies–to provide the most complete inventory of collecting books and supplies available anywhere. The vast selection of products covers everything the coin, stamp, comic book, or card collector, from the new hobbyist to the seasoned professional, needs to store, protect, and proudly display their collections.

