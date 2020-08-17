1st Antarctic Territory £2 Bimetallic Coin Commemorates 200 Years Since Discovery of Antarctica

The first-ever British Antarctic Territory £2 bimetallic coin

The Pobjoy Mint is proud to announce the new release of the first-ever British Antarctic Territory £2 bimetallic coin in celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the discovery of the continent of Antarctica.

It is staggering to think the Antarctic continent was only found two centuries ago. For many more centuries, this part of the world was left unseen and it was only in 1820 that it was discovered.

Captain Shirreff of the Royal Navy chartered the English merchant ship Williams and appointed Edward Bransfield, an officer in the Royal Navy, to survey newly discovered islands (which came to be known as the South Shetland Islands) that had been sighted by William Smith in 1819.

Bransfield landed on King George Island and took formal possession on behalf of King George III (who had died the previous day). He then proceeded in a south-westerly direction before turning south and crossing what is now known as the Bransfield Strait and on January 30, 1820, sighted Trinity Peninsula, the northernmost point of the Antarctic mainland. Bransfield then followed the edge of the ice sheet and discovered various other points on Elephant Island and Clarence Island that he formally claimed for the British Crown.

The hostile environment means that this wonderful continent remains relatively untouched, even today with the technology and sophistication we have. Exploration of the continent is still very difficult, which makes this part of the world even more special.

This very special £2 features the ship Williams used by Edward Bransfield on his voyage to survey this newly sighted land of ice. A map of Antarctica is shown behind the ship. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Sterling Silver, Bimetal Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Bimetal: 2,020

Presentation

The £2 bimetallic coin is presented in a special presentation pack. The £2 Proof Sterling Silver Coin is presented in an acrylic box with a special themed sleeve.

