2021 Year of the Ox 1 Kilo Silver Coin With Gold Privy Mark From Perth Mint

A prestigious collectible crafted from 1 kilo of 99.99% pure silver and featuring a one-gram gold privy insert, this coin is a rare release with no more than 388 available.

The unique tribute to the legendary lunar calendar portrays the second animal in the zodiac in vivid color and enshrines the Chinese character for ‘ox’ in pure gold.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 388 of the 2021 Year of the Ox 1 Kilo Silver Coin with Gold Privy Mark.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a colored representation of an ox with its calf. In the background, a village is depicted among mountains with a cherry blossom tree in the foreground. Also included in the design is a 1-gram pure gold privy insert portraying the Chinese character for ‘ox’, the inscription ‘OX 2021’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in an illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the ox became an animal of the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of the coins in the Australian Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications