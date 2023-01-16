2023 African Animal Mask Coin Series Starts With the Elephant

First coin released in the African Animal Mask Series

Produced in stunning Virenium featuring the elephant

Low mintage of only 950 worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the first coin in the stunning new series, ‘African Animal Masks’. This first coin features the elephant. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in magnificent Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, then it will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as a result of poaching and hunting the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action is rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of elephants wandering in nearly every region of the continent. However, today only a fraction of them remain, their once-large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat. Elephants are ecologically fundamental to Africa’s ecosystems, and without them, catastrophic damage could be caused.

The design of the first coin features the head of an Elephant styled as though it were an African mask with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme, along with the animal’s name and value.

Elephants can live up to 70 years in the wild and when you consider they spend up to 16 hours a day eating, it is easy to see why they are so large. Elephants are very communicative and sociable animals, using a wide range of sounds to converse with one another. These magnificent mammals play an essential role in balancing natural ecosystems throughout Africa. Due to their sheer size, they are able to trample forests and dense grasslands, allowing for smaller species to co-exist.

This brand-new series will feature the following African Animals: Elephant, Rhino, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Meerkat. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

