Magical Lamp – 1001 Nights

Palau. 5 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. 33 mm. Special Technology: Ultra-high relief by smartminting combined with partial color application. Black Proof. Mintage: 1001. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 1 Dollar n.d. (2021). Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 13.92 mm. Special Technology: Special Shape. Silk finish. Mintage: 15,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the 5 Dollar Coin

One side shows Aladdin’s Wonderful Lamp in the foreground, from the lamp blue smoke rises to the sky; it lies half-buried in the sand of a desert landscape; in the background a caravan and a starry sky with falling comets. At the bottom left 2021.

The other side depicts the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 5 $.

Description of the 1 Dollar Coin

One side shows Aladdin’s Wonderful Lamp. The blank is shaped like an oil lamp. The other side depicts the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU $ 1.

Background

There once lived a poor tailor, who had a son called Aladdin…

That’s the beginning of one of the world’s most famous fairy tales: “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp”. It’s about a poor boy who is used by an evil sorcerer to risk his life in order to retrieve a magical lamp from a treasure cave. However, by chance, Aladdin discovers the secret of the lamp himself: in the lamp, there is a powerful jinn, with whose help the poor boy not only escapes from the cave but also wins the hand of the beautiful daughter of a sultan and becomes the ruler of a kingdom.

The story of “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” is from the tales of One Thousand and One Nights, a classic of world literature that has become the epitome of the fairy-tale Near East for many people. In fact, it’s a compilation of stories used by the beautiful Scheherazade to entertain her husband containing tales that come from many different cultures. The oldest ones date back to late antiquity, around AD 250.

Since then, numerous people have eagerly listened to the wondrous tales of Scheherazade. For all those who can still dream of the mysteries of distant worlds, Coin Invest Trust created the coin Magical Lamp – 1001 Nights. Thanks to an ultra-high relief by state-of-the-art smartminting technology, delicate color application, and Black Proof, it reflects what every human being dreams of: to spot the treasure hidden in the sand that will change our lives for the better provided we know how to make proper use of it.

* * *

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/magical-lamp-1001-nights

www.cit.li/coins/golden-magical-lamp-1001-nights

