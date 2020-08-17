By Atlas Numismatics ……



We hope that everyone is doing well and that your summer has been a pleasant one up to this point. We are pleased to bring you a new selection of coins for your consideration. As a reminder, if you have any coins that you would like to offer to us, Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections and can assist with shipping and insurance should items merit inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional Ancient, World or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns that we can assist you with. info@atlasnumismatics.com

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 325recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (314) and U.S. (11) categories.

1059816 | GREAT BRITAIN. William IV. (King, 1830-1837). 1837 AV Mule or Pattern Half-Sovereign. PCGS PR66 Cameo. 3.99gm. GULIELMUS IIII D:G: BRITANNIAR: REX F:D:. Head right. Struck with sixpence die (larger diameter planchet). / Crowned arms within cartouche. KM 722; SCBC-3831; WR-269 (R7, 1-2 known).

Superb and exceptional, beautifully toned. Described as follows in the Terner sale: “Proof of Record. R7: extremely rare, unique in private hands as the other known example is in the Ashmolean Museum Collection at Oxford (the Royal Mint does not have one). A deeply struck, lovely cameo Proof. The king’s portrait shows die-rusting patches.”

Ex Terner Collection (Ira & Larry Goldberg, May 2003, Lot 300).

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 90060958

1060248 | ERITREA. Umberto I. (King, 1878-1900). 1891 AR 5 Lire/Tallero. NGC MS66. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA. Crowned head right / Denomination. KM 4.

Colonial Coinage. Superb original gem, prooflike surfaces (not noted as such by NGC).

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931682001

1060269 | FRANCE. 2nd Republic. (1848-1852). 1848 CU Essai 10 Centimes. PCGS SP65+RB (Red-Brown). By Magniadas. Edge: Plain. 30mm. Head, left / Denomination and date within wreath. Mazard 1334.

Struck over an 1810-30 Russia 2 Kopeck host coin (noted by PCGS on the insert); denomination 2 clearly visible on portrait. Seemingly extremely rare as such.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39681923

1060415 | BRITISH WEST INDIES. 1822/1 AR 1/2 Dollar. NGC PR65. Crowned anchor / Arms on ornate shield. KM 4; Br.-857; NC-1A2.

Anchor Coinage. Superbly toned gem, exceedingly rare in this quality. Tied for finest known at PCGS and NGC (as of August, 2020).

Ex Doug Robbins Collection.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4241831-006

1060683 | VIET NAM. Thieu Tri. (1841-47) AV 5 Tien. NGC AU58. Thieu Tri Thong Bao, Van The Vinh Lai. / Phu Tho Da Nam. KM 341; Sch-279; Fr.-12.

Extremely rare, more so in this quality.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 3603199001

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

