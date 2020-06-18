APOLLO 11 COIN – LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 99 PIECES

Special Permission Granted by NASA for use of the ‘Meatball’ logo and Apollo 11 Crew Patch

Unique Ultra High Relief and Domed coin replicates the surface of the moon

Craters rise from the surface of the moon surrounding the iconic footprint with Goldclad ©

Direct link to Ascension Island – home to the NASA tracking station

When The Pobjoy Mint released the Apollo 11 First Man on the Moon 2 oz Ultra High Relief and Domed coin in 2019, we held back 99 pieces for a limited-edition coin to be released one year later. As we approach the July 20 anniversary, we are releasing these special coins.

Anyone on planet Earth at the time will remember exactly where they were and what they were doing on July 20, 1969 when Apollo 11 landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the lunar surface uttering the words “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

With its direct link to the Apollo 11 mission, it is particularly apt that this coin is being released on behalf of the Government of Ascension Island. “Devil’s Ashpit” on the eastern side of Ascension Island made a perfect site to build a NASA tracking station. With volcanic peaks surrounding the site it provided a natural shield against radar and other interference from elsewhere on the island.

Originally constructed in 1965 to support the earlier Surveyor missions, it also supported the later deep space and Apollo manned missions and tracked Apollo 11 on its flight from the Earth to the moon.

Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16, 1969 and landed on the moon four days later on July 20. Having touched down on the moon’s Sea of Tranquility, the Space Center in Houston was notified with the historic words “The Eagle has landed.” Six hours after landing, Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the lunar surface making his now infamous statement.

The planting of the US flag on the surface of the moon marked the US victory of the “Space Race” between the United States and the Soviet Union, which had begun in 1955. When the astronauts left the moon, not only were their footprints a permanent reminder of this occasion, but a special plaque was also left which stated “Here Men From The Planet Earth First Set Foot Upon the Moon, July 1969 AD. We Came in Peace for All Mankind”.

This spectacular and unusual Ultra High Relief and Domed coin replicates the surface of the moon with its rough terrain and craters rising from the surface. This limited-edition coin now includes the famous footprint left on the moon’s surface along with the flag of the United States of America in Goldclad©. Pobjoy Mint was also delighted to be given special permission by NASA to include the ‘meatball’ logo and the Apollo 11 Crew Patch. The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 1 oz Fine Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 99

Apollo 11 Domed Coin Presentation

This Fine Silver coin is presented in an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a beautiful black box and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

