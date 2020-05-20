Apollo 13 Commemorative High Relief Silver Coins Mark 50th Anniversary

Special Permission Granted by NASA for use of the ‘Meatball’ logo

2020 Marks the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission

Portrays the iconic image of the Lunar Module splashing down in the South Pacific Ocean with the parachutes falling behind it

Mintage of only 650

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a stunning new coin that commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission. To mark this historic event, which was seen by a worldwide audience, Pobjoy Mint struck the first coin on April 17, 2020, the day of the 50th anniversary when the world watched the Lunar Module splashdown making this coin even more special.

Apollo 13 was the seventh crewed mission in the Apollo space program and the third mission that was meant to land on the moon. However, two days into the mission quickly turned into one of making sure the crew were brought home alive.

Launched on April 11, 1970, the Apollo spacecraft consisted of two independent crafts joined by a tunnel – the orbiter Odyssey and the lander Aquarius. The Lunar module was only designed to support two men on the lunar surface for two days, but following an explosion in the gas tank, Mission Control had to come up with new procedures to allow support for all three men for a period of four days while the spacecraft looped around the moon and made its way back to earth.

During this time the three astronauts experienced a harsh time with limited power, and against all odds Apollo 13 was brought home safely. This historic event was remarkable, with tens of millions watching the splashdown on television.

The design on the coin features the Lunar Module splashing down in the South Pacific with the parachutes falling behind it. A helicopter can be seen hovering over the module with USS Iwo Jima on the horizon.

The NASA logo and the Apollo 13 crew patch are also featured in the design.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver Diameter: 2oz: 38.60 mm; 13oz: 65.00 mm Weight: 2oz: 62.21 g; 13oz: 404.35 g Issue Limit: 2oz: 650; 13oz: 50

Presentation

The 2 oz Silver Ultra High Relief coin is presented in an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a beautiful black box and includes a Special Themed Certificate of Authenticity.

