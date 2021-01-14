By Atlas Numismatics ……

Happy New Year!

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

Atlas Numismatics has updated its website with 190 new coins, medals, and tokens at fixed prices. Selections include the following items:

1062892 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Matthäus Lang von Wellenburg. (1519-1540). MDXXII (1522) AR Guldiner. PCGS XF45. 27.96gm. MATHEVS · CARD (coat-of-arms) AREPS · SALZB’ AC · EPS · GVRCEN (coat-of-arms). Bust left, wearing biretta and cowl; M · D · · X · X · I · I · (date) across field / + MATHEVS · M · D · CARD · ARCHIEPS · SALZB’ · AP · LEGAT. Episcopal coat-of-arms surmounted by gallero and tassels. Dav.-8161; Zöttl 212.

Sharply struck, attractive cabinet patina.

1063004 | CZECHOSLOVAKIA. First Republic. (1918-1939). 1934-[K] [987] AV Commemorative or Medallic 10 Dukaten. NGC MS66. By Anton Hám. Kremnitz. Edge: Reeded. 42mm. 34.88gm. St. Catherine at center, kneeling to right; Kremnica shield of arms, left / Hexagon divided into three main panels depicting miners and mining scenes, a small central banner with a shining ingot hangs above the miner’s greeting, “ZDAR BOH!” (“May God give you success!”); signature and with hallmarks of Kremnitz and fineness within. Small shield of arms with rampant lion, left below; legends around. KM# X M21.

Issued by the Ministry of Works in commemoration of the reopening of the Kremnica Mines and in a tiny mintage of just 68 pieces struck in 0.987 fine gold. Superb prooflike gem.

1063033 | FRANCE. Third Republic. (1871-1940). 1929-(A) AV Essai or Pattern 100 Francs. NGC MS65. By Raymond Delamarre. Paris. Edge: Raised lettering, LIBERTE EGALITE FRATERNITE * *. Laureate head, left; holding branch before face; date, ESSAI and signed in exergue / Laurel frames relief map of France and her rivers, CENT FRANCS below. Mazard 2535.

From a reported mintage of 15 pieces.

1062513 | GREAT BRITAIN. William IV. (King, 1830-1837). 1831 AV 14 Piece Proof Set (Two Sovereign through Maundy Penny). NGC PR65-PR62UCAM (Ultra Cameo). GULIELMUS IIII D:G: BRITANNIAR: REX F:D:. Head right / Arms within crowned mantle. KM PS4; SCBC-PS2.

Grades as follows: NGC PR62 UCAM (2 Sovereign); NGC PR62+ UCAM (Sovereign); NGC PR64 UCAM (Half-Sovereign); NGC PR63 (Crown); NGC Proof Details – Obv. Tooled (Half Crown); NGC PR64 Cameo (Shilling); NGC PR64 (Sixpence); NGC PR64BN (Penny); NGC PR65BN (Halfpenny); NGC PR63BN (Farthing); NGC PR64 (Fourpence); NGC PR63 (Threepence); NGC PR62 (Twopence); NGC PR63 (Maundy Penny); An attractive matched set with excellent eye-appeal for the grades assigned.

Includes original case.

1063078 | SIERRA LEONE. 1791 Bronzed AE Dollar. PCGS PR65. Soho mint (Birmingham). SIERRA LEONE COMPANY. Lion, Africa below / Clasped hands flanked by value, date below, written value as legend. KM 6a; Vice FT.2B.

Current & Upcoming Atlas Numismatics Events

Atlas will be attending the following numismatic convention this Summer. Please stop by our booth and say, Hello if you have a chance.

Whitman Winter Expo

Organizers plan to reconvene in March 2021.

Baltimore Convention Center

Baltimore, MD

The 49th New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC)

Organizers have had to cancel the January event. They plan to reconvene in January 2022.

