New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five coins, patterns, and medals are just a sample of the 215 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (193) and U.S. (22) categories.

1063049 | GERMAN STATES. Prussia. Wilhelm II. (King, 1888-1918). 1904-A AR 5 Mark. PCGS SP67. Berlin. Edge: GOTT MIT UNS. WILHELM II DEUTSCHER KAISER KONIG V. PREUSSEN. Head right / DEUTSCHES REICH date, FUNF MARK below. Crowned imperial eagle, type III. KM 523; Schaaf 104/M7.

Reform Coinage. Superb and exceptional, virtually flawless, and very rare.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 41400870

1064239 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1847 AR Gothic Crown. PCGS PR63. Royal Mint. Edge: UN DECIMO. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA BRITANNIAR. REG: F:D. Crowned bust left / TUEATUR UNITA DEUS, ANNO DOM MDCCCXLVII. Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland in cross formation with flowers at corners. KM 744; SCBC-3883; ESC-2571.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 34150679

1064292 | HUNGARY. Leopold I. 1701-KB AR 1/2 Thaler. NGC MS65. Kremnitz. LEOPOLD: – D: G: R: I: S: A: GER: – HV: BO: REX:. Armored bust right / ARCHID: AV: DVX: BV: MAR: MOR: … Crowned arms within Order chain on eagle’s breast. KM 251.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5859794-001

1064312 | NETHERLANDS. Utrecht. 1794 AR Ducaton, 60 Stuiver – Silver Rider. PCGS MS62. Edge: Cabled. MO : NO : ARG : CON FOE : BELG : PRO : TRAI ·. Armored knight on horse above crowned shield / CONCORDIA RES PARVÆ CRESCUNT ·. Crowned arms of Utrecht with supporters, date below. KM 92.1; Dav.-1832; Delm.-1031; P&W 59.

Attractively toned.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 41818111

1064271 | SCOTLAND. Charles I. (King, 1660-1685). (1637-42) AV Unit or Unite. NGC AU58. By Nicholas Briot. 9.93gm. CAROLVS • DD G• MAG • BRITAN • FRAN • ET • HIB • REX (thistle) •B•. Fine style crowned 1/2-length figure of Charles right with scepter and orb, thistle and B after legend / HIS • PRAESVM • VT • PROSIM •. Crowned arms. KM 57; S-5531 (cf. similar to S-5527), thistle and B fter legend.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5859792010

* * *

Current and Upcoming Events

Atlas will be attending the following numismatic conventions in 2021.

ANA 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money

August 10-14, 2021

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Rosemont (Chicago), IL

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

* * *

