New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 542 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (481), Ancient (12), and U.S. (89) categories.

1066688 | EGYPT. Farouk. (King, 1937-1952). (c. AH1356-1937) ND AR Medal. PCGS SP63. By Spink & Son. Edge: Incuse Arabic inscription. 45mm. 39.72gm. Crowned arms between two lions over an engraved inscription; all within branches / Nile landscape and the great pyramids of the Giza plateau in the background.

Struck for the agricultural exhibition in Cairo.

Housed in an oversized holder. Includes original case.

1066604 | GERMAN STATES. Hamburg. 1677 HL AV 10 Ducats Medal (Bankportugalöser). NGC MS63+PL (Prooflike). By J. Rethe (or his son J. Reteke). 48.8mm. 34.80gm. QUATTUOR HIS SIGNIS PYRAMIS AUCTA DOCET// + HAMBURG +. Allegorical figure of abundance with cornucopia in her right hand and a scepter in her left hand; beside her fabric bales, crates and barrels on the ground, on a chest the initials PBM (Peter Burmester, the oldest bank citizen), on a barrel the signature IUR. To the right, a column inscribed with the coat of arms of the four banking cities. A city view in the background, and the radiant name of Jehovah, above / QUID PRUDENS CONCORS VIGILANS SOLLERTIA PRÆSTET. Three allegorical figures of wisdom, unity, and vigilance standing with their attributes; radiant icon of the Trinity, above and a cartouche with date in Roman numerals, MDCLXXVII, below. Gaedechens III, 1609.

Commemorating the major European banking cities: Amsterdam, Hamburg, Nürnberg, and Venice. Superb and exceptional with deeply prooflike surfaces. Very rare in all grades and extremely rare in this quality.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1066609 | GERMANY – EMPIRE. (1909) ND AR Medal. PCGS SP66+. By Karl Goetz. 60mm. 119.93gm. Facing half-length portrait wearing wig divides dates, 1653 – 1709 / Angel within inscribed ribbon and holding the helmeted family shield of arms. Kienast 125.

On the 200th Anniversary of the death of the Nuremberg patrician Johann Karl Schüsselfelder von Kirchensittenbach. Very rare in Silver.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1066647 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Edward IV. (King, 1461-1470 & 1471-1483). (1477-80)-(Pierced cross and pellet, #19) AV Angel. NGC MS64. London. 5.17gm. EDVVARDx DEI GRA’x REXx ANGLx Zx FRANCxx. St. Michael slaying the dragon with spear / PERx CRVCE’x TVAx SALVAx NOSx XPCx REDEM. Ship at sea with an “Є” to right and a (rose) to left sides of masthead, all within beaded ring. SCBC-2091; North 1626.

Issued during Edward IV’s second reign. Sharply struck and superb.

1066054 | SWITZERLAND. Lucerne. 1969 AR Medal. PCGS SP66. Edge: Reeded. 33mm. 15gm. I.PLANETARIUM DER SCHWEIZ. Satellite in space with stars; stamped SP 900 / EROFENUNG IM VERKEHRSHAUS LUZERN// 1. JULI 1969. Sun at center of planetary symbols.

For the Lucerne Planetarium.

* * *

