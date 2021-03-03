Bi-Color Green and Blue Titanium Coin Features the Parrotfish

Limited to 5,000 coins worldwide – Also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel

We are thrilled to announce the release of a brand new bi-color titanium coin on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory featuring the colorful parrotfish.

The coin features three parrotfish amongst the corals in tropical waters highlighted in green titanium within a blue titanium background.

The Parrotfish can be found in relatively shallow tropical and subtropical oceans with the group displaying the largest species richness in the Indo-Pacific. The arrangement of their teeth is highly unusual – arranged on the external surface of their jawbones forming a parrot-like beak that gives them their name. This is not the only unusual characteristic of this particular species as they start their life as females but then change into males during their lifespan.

The clear waters of the coral reefs of the British Indian Ocean Territory provide the perfect habitat for a wide range of fish including the Parrotfish. For many species, their bright colors can serve two purposes – to attract attention from a potential mate or to deter a rival from entering their territory. At the same time, the extraordinary patterns can distract or confuse predators.

Due to the difficulty of striking Titanium coins and the fact that Titanium reacts differently with every strike, each parrotfish coin is technically different from all others. There is also a lined effect that is present on the coins that is unique to this metal.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin is also available in Cupro Nickel.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Bi-Color Titanium; Cu-Ni Diameter: Titanium: 36.10 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Titanium: 10.00 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Titanium: 5,000; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The Titanium coin is protected by an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a beautiful red box and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. The Unc. Cupro Nickel Coin is shipped raw in tubes.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint