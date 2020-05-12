Pobjoy Mint are delighted to announce the release of a five coin series featuring The Big Cats of the World in Cupro Nickel.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, each coin features the head of one of the Big Cats, emphasizing the power of these animals and illustrating the appeal of these cats. Most of these cats are unique not only in their sheer size but also in their ability to roar.

The term “Big Cat” is typically used to refer to members of the genus Panthera. Small and medium cats, including housecats, are members of the genus Felis. Cheetahs, which do not have retractable claws, are in their own genus, called Acinonyx.

Big Cats of the World featured in the set compromises of:

The first coin features the Lion , which is the only big cat that lives in groups, called prides.

, which is the only big cat that lives in groups, called prides. The second coin features the Cheetah , which is the fastest land animal on the planet.

, which is the fastest land animal on the planet. The third coin features the animal known as a ‘ Panther ’, which actually refers to three different types of big cats such as the Leopard, the Jaguar and a subspecies of Cougar.

’, which actually refers to three different types of big cats such as the Leopard, the Jaguar and a subspecies of Cougar. The fourth coin features the Tiger , which is the largest cat species.

, which is the largest cat species. The fifth and final coin features the Cougar, which, unlike other Big Cats, cannot roar.

The coins are sold separately or as part of a five coin set. This stunning set makes an incredible collection featuring the wildlife that anyone visiting Africa would love to see.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Cupronickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: 10,000 Each

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel coins will be supplied in white plastic tubes.

