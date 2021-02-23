Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on April 21 and her official Birthday on June 10. To commemorate her 95th Birthday, The Pobjoy Mint has produced a new 50 pence coin on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The coin features the Royal Coat of Arms of the United Kingdom that are used by Her Majesty in her official capacity as Monarch of the United Kingdom. The Royal Arms the symbols for England in the first and fourth quarters, Scotland in the second quarter, and Ireland in the third quarter. Sweet Peas are shown around the Royal Arms, which are the birth flower for April, the month in which Her Majesty was born.

When HM Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 in April 2021, she will make history as the first British monarch to reach that age. The Queen is already the longest-reigning British monarch, having surpassed Queen Victoria back in 2015.

Her Majesty, who has reigned for almost 70 years, has dedicated her life to service and in doing so she has been part of much change throughout the years. An empire has become a Commonwealth; aristocracy has been displaced by celebrity; formality has given way to familiarity; the smartphone and social media have replaced mass media. The Monarchy itself has also evolved and the public has been given access to life inside Buckingham Palace like never before.

This year The Queen will be celebrating a little differently with what is expected to be a smaller Trooping of the Colour ceremony in June from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating.

The obverse of the coin is an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,750

