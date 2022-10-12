Circles of Life

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 1 oz. 45 mm. Proof. Mintage: 2,022 pieces. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side depicts a circle composed of the growth rings of a tree and the human fingerprint. On the motif, the inscription “Circles of Life” is below the year.

The other side features the portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it is the name of the ruler, the issuing nation, and the denomination.

Background

Every year, a tree forms a new growth ring, which – depending on whether it was a good year or a bad year – is wide or narrow, respectively. Every tree that grows under the same conditions creates similar rings, which is why the patterns of all trees that grew up under the same conditions are similar.

Every human being has their own fingerprint. No matter what happens, no matter whether the person experienced, good times or bad, their fingerprint will remain unique and consistent throughout their entire life.

And yet, humans and trees, individuals and environmental conditions, are inseparably linked to each other. They are part of nature, united in the infinite circle of life.

CIT captured this idea in a unique coin motif, on which the growth rings of a tree are combined with a human fingerprint. Working out the fine frosted structures from the high-luster surface of the Proof coin required utmost precision during the minting process.

Anyone who teaches their children that a good life may consist of planting a tree, building a house, and raising a child will immediately grasp the message of this issue.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/circles-of-life

