Scarab – Ramses II

Palau. 5 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 1 oz. Antique finish. Ca. 27 x 18 mm. Mintage: 1,500 pieces. Special technology: special shape; inlay; smartminting® (Ultra High Relief). B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

Shape: Miniature sculpture in the form of a scarab.

One side features a scarab with two cartouches on its wings; the left one shows the individual name of Ramses II “Re is the one who bore him, beloved of Amun” (translation), and the right one shows his title as Pharaoh “The Maat of Re is powerful, chosen of Re” (translation). A red crystal is embedded between the upper end of the wings and the thorax; the year 2022 is on the head.

The other side features the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 5 $. Above it is a jewel in the shape of a scarab; to the left is the Eye of Horus; to the right is an ankh, the key of life.

Background

In 2021, CIT dedicated the first issue of its Scarab series to what is probably the most popular pharaoh of Egypt: Tutankhamun, who became world-famous due to its tomb finds. The second issue is dedicated to Ramses II, the man who erected more monuments in Egypt than any other pharaoh. The best known of them is probably the temple of Abu Simbel.

The historical significance of Ramses II lies in the fact that, after the Battle of Kadesh against the Hittite Empire in 1274 BCE, he concluded the first peace treaty in world history that has come down to us. Together with his Hittite counterpart Hattusili III, Ramses II forged an alliance, which we know thanks to inscriptions in Egypt as well as cuneiform script texts in Hattusa. It is also said that the Jewish Exodus took place under the rule of Ramses II, though there are no Egyptian sources mentioning the event.

Scarabs are traditionally considered lucky charms for a long, healthy life. And there is no pharaoh that fits this theme better than Ramses II. After all, he lived to be more than 90 years old and ruled for over 66 years. Only recently, Elizabeth II succeeded in breaking his record as the longest-reigning monarch in history.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/scarab-ramses-ii

* * *

