Tiffany Art Metropolis: Paris

Palau. 20 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 3 oz. 55 mm. Proof. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Mintage: 999. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 50 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 kg. 120 mm. Proof. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Mintage: 99. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the map of, with the most important sights standing out thanks to 3D minting. Theis represented by aglass inlay. In the lower field METROPOLIS / Tiffany Art 2021.

The other side presents a detail of the neo-Baroque Pont Alexandre III, below it the Seine whose waves merge into stylized ornaments; in the field on the right the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 20 resp. 50 $; below PARIS / je t’aime.

Background

In 2020, CIT Coin Invest completed its successful Tiffany series. However, the technique of using a Tiffany glass inlay in order to turn a coin into a numismatic treasure, which has been perfected over two decades, has so many enthusiastic admirers that CIT Coin Invest will apply it in the future too.

At the request of numerous collectors, CIT Coin Invest, therefore, started a new series titled “Tiffany Art Metropolis”. It is dedicated to all cities on the water. The first motif of the series is Paris, the city of love, with the Pont Alexandre III on the reverse. This neo-Baroque bridge, which was built for the 1900 Paris Exposition, is considered the most beautiful bridge in the entire city.

The glass used for the inlay was named after Louis Comfort Tiffany, who founded the New York Tiffany Art Glass Company in 1885. He brought the centuries-old art form of stained glass into the modern age. For this purpose, he did not use industrially produced glass but operated his own glassworks that used old techniques to manufacture glass, which could take on a variety of different shades and finishes. This glass is also used in the Tiffany Art Metropolis series and creates the special charm of the coins: the glass looks like a constantly moving surface of water illuminated by the sun, which constantly lights up by new reflections.

CIT Coin Invest combines Tiffany glass with perfected smartminting technology. Before this technology was developed, it would not have been possible to create this three-dimensional depiction of the sights shown on the city map at so many, decentrally located spots of the coin.

