Inca Sun God

Palau. 5 dollars. 2021. Silver .999 Gilded. 1 oz. 38.61 mm. Silk Finish. Mintage: 2,201. Special technology: smartminting©. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

The obverse of the Inca Sun Gold coin features a rendition of the Inca sun disc, with the date 2021 at the bottom. The reverse features the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Palau. Above it is the legend REPUBLIC OF PALAU; beneath it is the denomination “5$”.

Story of the Inca Sun God Coin

The gold sun disc was one of the most sacred and valuable artifacts of the Inca. Legend states that it came from the sky and was recovered from Lake Titicaca. The Inca Sun God disk was three feet wide, made of rare translucent gold, and said to have magical powers. The Inca believed it could heal any injury, stop time, and prevent or even start earthquakes.

The Inca placed it inside their Temple of the Sun, in the Peruvian city of Cusco, and used it to receive information directly from the Inca Sun God, Tiki Viracocha, the Universal Mind at the center of the galaxy.

In 1532 the Spanish Conquistadors landed in Peru and destroyed the temple. Would the Inca hide their dearest treasure or were they too late? That’s the big question. The golden disc has many theories as to how it went missing. The most popular theory of historians is that it was saved by the Inca people and taken to another Inca city. That city, Gran Paititi, is also coincidently missing today. It’s rumored to sit high up in the Andes at an elevation of 14,000 feet at the highest levels of Inca civilization.

Others say it was moved to Lake Titicaca where it remained hidden beneath the waters, in a subterranean temple. Another theory is that this artifact was melted and shipped to Spain. So even today, the legends live on. CIT has used its enhanced smartminting technology to create a stunning 1 oz gilded silver version of the sun disc. The silk finish gives it an ancient look with an ultra-high relief domed face on the reverse. The irregular design is faithfully captured on this piece and the coat of arms on the obverse is set into the inverted dome that helps give this piece its stunning relief.

With this coin you might be able to talk directly to the Inca Sun God yourself. But with only 2021 minted, only a few will have the privilege.

