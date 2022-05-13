One Noble Silver – Piedfort 2022

Isle of Man. 1 Noble. 2022. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief). B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Isle of Man. 1/64 Noble. 2022. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 11 mm. Proof. Mintage: 15,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side depicts a three-quarter view of the typical “Noble” Viking ship from the front with numerous new, realistic details.

The other side shows a portrait of aged Queen Elizabeth II by Jodie Clark (signature JC), around it the circumscription QUEEN ELIZABETH II ISLE OF MAN 2022.

Background of the Piedfort Silver Noble

Investors have known the Noble since 1983. It is a bullion coin that is issued at irregular intervals in gold, silver and/or platinum on behalf of the Isle of Man. CIT presents a piedfort of this iconic coin weighing 2 oz. It is a premium-class collector coin enabling the impressive motif of the Viking ship to stand out more than ever before.

If you want to understand how smartminting® changed coin production, you have to compare the 2018 silver Noble with the 2022 Noble Piedfort. The 2018 Noble features the purely graphic image of a Viking ship, which has not been changed since 1983 and is somewhat reminiscent of a cartoon. The CIT Piedfort of 2022, on the other hand, features a three-dimensional longship with a sail blown by the wind, as we might encounter it on a historical film set. But the ship is not the only thing that became more realistic: the graphic wavy lines were replaced by a true-to-life water surface, the stylized seagulls by actual birds.

With this coin, CIT did not only create a beautiful numismatic object, but they also produced a showpiece that can be used by collectors to clearly demonstrate to future generations why the introduction of smartminting technology revolutionized coinage design.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/one-noble-silver-piedfort-2022

