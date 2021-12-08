Into the Wild – Bear

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog 2021. Silver .999. 2 oz. 50 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999. Special Technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief) combined with partial color application. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side shows a brown bear in a steppe landscape bordered by mountains to the right. In the foreground traces of the bear’s paws, in the background flying birds; the colored figure of the bear is extremely recessed, the upper half showing a colorful depiction of an unspoiled mountain landscape. On the bear’s paw in the foreground the year 2021.

The other side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, in Latin script MONGOLIA 2 oz .999 SILVER.

Background

Today, we know how much wild animals depend on an intact environment. It is a vital prerequisite for their survival. That is why it is so important for the preservation of endangered species, to create a habitat in which they can live – unharmed by humans or industrial progress – as they have done for thousands of years. CIT honors the connection between animals and their habitat with its new Into the Wild series. The first issue is dedicated to the brown bear.

The design of the Liechtenstein innovators integrates the bear’s natural environment into the shape of the animal. To translate this into an attractive image, B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt in Munich used cutting-edge smartminting technology to achieve an ultra-high and ultra-deep relief. The minting engineers created an extremely deepened field in the shape of the bear’s body on which – by means of delicate color application – the natural habitat of the bear merges with the shape of the animal. A remote lake in the middle of an unspoiled mountain landscape; if a mother bear can dream of the perfect place to raise her cubs, this is exactly how she would imagine it.

With cutting-edge technology, CIT highlights a concern that should be shared by everyone who cares about biodiversity on our planet: the preservation of natural habitats for endangered species.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/into-the-wild-bear

* * *

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the, we have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation withandof CIT , where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.