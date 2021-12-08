Into the Wild – Bear
Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog 2021. Silver .999. 2 oz. 50 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999. Special Technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief) combined with partial color application. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.
Description of the Coin
The other side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, in Latin script MONGOLIA 2 oz .999 SILVER.
Background
Today, we know how much wild animals depend on an intact environment. It is a vital prerequisite for their survival. That is why it is so important for the preservation of endangered species, to create a habitat in which they can live – unharmed by humans or industrial progress – as they have done for thousands of years. CIT honors the connection between animals and their habitat with its new Into the Wild series. The first issue is dedicated to the brown bear.
The design of the Liechtenstein innovators integrates the bear’s natural environment into the shape of the animal. To translate this into an attractive image, B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt in Munich used cutting-edge smartminting technology to achieve an ultra-high and ultra-deep relief. The minting engineers created an extremely deepened field in the shape of the bear’s body on which – by means of delicate color application – the natural habitat of the bear merges with the shape of the animal. A remote lake in the middle of an unspoiled mountain landscape; if a mother bear can dream of the perfect place to raise her cubs, this is exactly how she would imagine it.
With cutting-edge technology, CIT highlights a concern that should be shared by everyone who cares about biodiversity on our planet: the preservation of natural habitats for endangered species.
