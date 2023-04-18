Silverland – The Wave

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 1,777 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief). Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Wave Coin

One side of The Wave coin is covered by a three-dimensional wavy structure.

The other side features the portrait of Elizabeth II in front of a wavy pattern, below IRB (= Ian Rank-Broadley), around it the legend ELIZABETH II 10 DOLLARS COOK ISLANDS / 2023.

Background

After The Rock, CIT now issues the second coin of its Silverland series. With this series and its innovative motifs, CIT has broken new ground once again. What unites the individual issues is not a common theme but a design element: CIT demonstrates what incredible surfaces can be achieved today thanks to state-of-the-art minting and finishing technology. While The Rock displayed a crystalline structure, The Wave is covered by an undulating, gently flowing, hypnotically reflective surface that is reminiscent of water.

The technical implementation of the idea made B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt in Munich push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of minting technology. It was only thanks to decades of experience that their minting engineers were able to transform CIT’s design into a coin with this level of perfection. The result is extremely impressive.

Johann Berner, CEO of CIT, describes the mission of the Liechtenstein innovators as follows:

“We at CIT are constantly redefining the limits of coins. A series like Silverland has never been created before. The theme is utterly abstract and yet these coins instantly resonate with the observer. Even if you do watch the excellently short film about [The Wave] coin, its true beauty can only be appreciated by taking the coin into your hands.”

