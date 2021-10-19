Scarab – King Tut

Palau. 5 Dollars. 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. Ca. 27 x 18 mm. Mintage: 1,500. Special technology: inlay; smartminting® (Ultra High Relief). B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

Shape: Miniature sculpture in the shape of a scarab.

One side features a scarab with two cartouches on its wings, the left one shows the individual name of Tutankhamun “Living image of Amun, Ruler of Southern Iunu” (translation), the right his title as pharaoh, “The possessor of the manifestations of Re” (translation). A multicolored Swarovski crystal in a multitude of colors is embedded between the upper end of the wings and the thorax; the year 2021 on the head.

The other side features the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU $ 5; above it a jewel from the tomb of Tutankhamun in the shape of his throne name; left of it the eye of Horus, right of it an ankh, the key of life.

Background

Scarabs are age-old lucky charms, amulets in this shape have been around since antiquity. CIT added a new chapter to the history of scarabs with Scarab – King Tut.

In ancient Egypt, scarabs protected not only the living but especially the dead. They were present in many forms at any tomb and were placed between the mummy bandages. To personalize an amulet, the name of the person it was dedicated to was inscribed on it. CIT picks up this tradition with its scarab. It features two of the numerous names of King Tutankhamun: his individual name and his throne name. Today, we know him by his individual name that translates to “Living image of Amun”. It is supplemented by the title “Ruler of Southern Iunu (= Heliopolis)”. Every Egyptian ruler received their throne name when they ascended the throne. Tutankhamun called himself Neb Cheperu Re, which translates to “The possessor of the manifestations of Re”. The scarab played a central role as a cipher for the sun god Re in his throne name.

The actions of the Scarabaeus sacer, the dung beetle species native to Egypt, were considered a parable for what was supposed to happen in the underworld: the sun bark carried the sun from west to east after sunset so that it would rise rejuvenated the next morning. The scarab, therefore, stood for the bodily resurrection of the dead.

By means of smartminting technology, CIT created a three-dimensional miniature sculpture with a unique charm thanks to the Swarovski element. King Tut would have been proud to have such a scarab in his tomb.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/scarab-king-tut

* * *

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the, we have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation withandof CIT , where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.

