Year of the Rabbit: Sweet Silver Rabbit

Description of the Coin

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog. 2023. Silver .999. 1 oz. Size approx. 35 mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting®, Special Shape. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Shape: Miniature sculpture in the shape of a crouching rabbit with stand.

One side features a crouching rabbit from the front, the right ear folded.

The other side depicts the same crouching rabbit from the back, in a slightly deepened circle the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 1 OZ .999 SILVER; on the right 2023 in recessed lettering.

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog. 2023. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 11 mm. Proof. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

One side depicts a crouching rabbit to the left, in the exergue the year 2023. Around it is a decorative edge with a geometric pattern.

The other side shows the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 0.5 g .9999 GOLD.

Mongolia. 100 Togrog. 2023. Silver .999. 5 g. Size 150 x 70 mm. Prooflike. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

One side of the banknote features a crouching rabbit. In the background a guilloché pattern and floral elements. Legend YEAR OF THE RABBIT and twice 100.

The other side shows the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia with the legend BANK of MONGOLIA / It is certified that these minted / commemorative notes are legal tender of / The Bank of Mongolia (The Central Bank). / Ag .999 – 5 g – 5000 pcs – 150×70 mm – 2022 and 100 TOGROG.

Background

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, 2023. CIT dedicates its latest issue of the Lunar series to this occasion, consisting of a banknote, a small gold coin, and a spectacular commemorative coin in the form of a miniature sculpture. This is now the seventh issue of the Lunar series, which has become a popular gift for Chinese New Year celebrations. What all issues have in common is that they do not emphasize the wild, but the friendly side of the animals in the Chinese zodiac. And thus the rabbit of 2023 is an adorable bunny that will coax a smile out of anyone who looks at it.

Especially the miniature sculpture is a perfect gift for people who were born in the Year of the Rabbit.

Those who first saw the light of day in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, or 2011 are considered talented and ambitious according to the Chinese horoscope. They are wonderful companions who quickly make friends due to their charm and eloquence. People born in the Year of the Rabbit have an excellent network as they are gentle and polite, preferring to avoid conflicts rather than settle them. However, one shouldn’t make the mistake of underestimating a “rabbit”. They know exactly what they want and achieve their goals with calmness, perseverance, and a lot of commitment.

