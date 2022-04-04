CIT Tiffany Art Metropolis Series Continues With Rome Silver Coins

Tiffany Art Metropolis: Roma

Palau. 20 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 3 oz. 55 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces.

Palau. 50 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 1 kg. 120 mm. Proof. Mintage: 99 pieces.

Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the map of, the most important sights stand out three-dimensionally. Theis represented by a Tiffany glass inlay in the shape of a green line. In the lower field METROPOLIS / Tiffany Art 2022.

The other side presents a detail of Ponte Sant’Angelo, in the background St. Peter’s Basilica, below the Tiber, whose waves merge into stylized ornaments; the one-kilo version has a Tiffany glass inlay on this side as well; in the field on the upper left the coat of arms of Palau with the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 20 resp. 50 $; below ROMA / ti amo.

Background

CIT started its new Tiffany Art Metropolis series in 2021. With its very first issue “Paris”, the series established itself on the collectors’ market as a worthy successor of the successful CIT Tiffany Art series, which was completed in 2020. Tiffany Art Metropolis illustrates the fact that all important cities in the world are located near water, either on a river or the sea. Until well into the 19th century, this was the only way to make sure that large groups of people were supplied with everything they needed: ships were the most important means of transport to bring goods and food.

2022’s issue is dedicated to Rome and the Tiber, which connects the city with the harbor of Ostia. The river has a green Tiffany glass inlay, which displays the same shade of color that can be observed at the Tiber. This famous river separates the political center of the ancient city on the western side from the ecclesiastical center, the Vatican. After all, St. Peter’s Basilica was built on a burial ground, which – as it was custom in ancient times – was located outside the city proper. Ponte Sant’Angelo connects secular and ecclesiastical Rome. It is the most beautiful bridge in the “Eternal City”. Befitting its name, the bridge is adorned with 10 Baroque sculptures of angels that were created by the sculptor Bernini.

The 1-kilo issue of 2022 features a new element: it has a Tiffany glass inlay on both sides. Collectors can expect two more coins to be issued later in the year. They will feature one of Rome’s famous buildings. Which one? We will see.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/tiffany-art-metropolis-roma

www.cit.li/coins/tiffany-art-metropolis-roma-kilo-edition

* * *

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the, we have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation withandof CIT , where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.

