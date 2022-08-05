Coin Commemorates Princess Diana on 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana

Featuring a stunning design of Princess Diana with her two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry

Available in Proof Sterling Silver and Unc. Cupro Nickel

To remember Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th Anniversary of her death, Pobjoy Mint is honored to announce the release of a new coin on behalf of the Bank of Sierra Leone, in memory of a life that was so tragically cut short in a fatal car accident on August 31, 1997.

Diana was born into the British nobility and grew up close to the royal family on their Sandringham estate. In 1981, while working as a nursery teacher’s assistant, she became engaged to Prince Charles, the eldest son of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Their wedding took place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981 and made her Princess of Wales, a role in which she was enthusiastically received by the public. They had two sons, William and Harry, who were then second and third in the line of succession to the British throne.

As Princess of Wales, Diana undertook royal duties on behalf of the Queen and represented her at functions across the Commonwealth realms. She was celebrated in the media for her unconventional approach to charity work. The Princess was initially noted for her shyness, but her charisma and friendliness endeared her to the public and helped her reputation survive the acrimonious collapse of her marriage. Considered to be very photogenic, she was a leader of fashion in the 1980s and ’90s. Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris led to extensive public mourning and global media attention. Her legacy has had a deep impact on the royal family and British society.

This stunning coin has been produced in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel as well as Proof Sterling Silver. The love and devotion the princes shared for their Mother shines through in this delightful new collector’s coin, which depicts Diana, arms wrapped around Harry in a warm embrace, with William cuddling up to her right shoulder. The wording ‘1961-1997 Diana Princess of Wales’ appears in the surround and the obverse of the coin bears the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a unique Pobjoy presentation box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint