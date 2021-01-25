Fabergé Eggs: Rose Trellis Egg

Mongolia. 1000 Togrog. 2021. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Special Technology: Color application and smartminting©. Proof. Mintage: 888. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side depicts the Rose Trellis Egg, which was created in Peter Carl Fabergé’s workshop, on a small tripod pedestal; the background is divided into two parts: in the upper field, the inscription Peter Carl Fabergé Rose Trellis / 2021 between roses with tendrils; in the lower field, the date 2021 in embossed letters.

The other side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, in the exergue in Latin script MONGOLIA 2 oz .999 SILVER.

Background

At the beginning of 2020, Coin Invest Trust (CIT) issued a commemorative coin featuring the Apple Blossom Egg on the occasion of the 100 year anniversary of the death of Peter Carl Fabergé. CIT follows up this success in 2021 with another issue from the Fabergé Eggs series. It is dedicated to the Rose Trellis Egg.

The Rose Trellis Egg’s name was inspired by an element that was part of every well-tended garden around 1900. While a trellis had originally been merely a lattice for climbing plants, the rose trellis was mentioned in many novels of the 19th century and thus became a typical setting for declarations of love. The delicate pink climbing rose symbolized tender love and the man’s promise to give his beloved time.

We know from an invoice of April 21, 1907, that Tsar Nicholas II purchased the Rose Trellis Egg including the necklace with a miniature portrait of the crown prince born in 1904, which were hidden in the egg, for the then enormous sum of 8,300 rubles. It was a gift to his wife for Russian Easter. At that time, the couple already knew that their only son suffered from life-threatening hemophilia. The Tsarina blamed herself for that tragedy. Therefore, she suffered from severe depression. Perhaps the Tsar deliberately commissioned the egg featuring the pink climbing rose to comfort his wife in her grief.

In collaboration with B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, CIT succeeded in capturing the delicate beauty of the Rose Trellis Egg in a coin: thanks to smartminting technology, the egg seems to be three-dimensionally realistic on its tripod. The delicate color application making the pink florets of the garden trellis look almost enameled is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and worthy of the Fabergé jewelers who created the Rose Trellis Egg more than a century ago.

