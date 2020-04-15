This beautiful APMEXclusive® set contains two 2018 Silver Mexican Libertad coins in both Proof and Reverse Proof finishes. Silver Libertads are Mexico’s treasured coins and this Proof/Reverse Proof 2018 set continues the beloved series that began in 1982. The classic 1 oz size makes these Silver coins perfect for collecting and investing. The Reverse Proof finish accentuates the coin’s already impressive design, presenting Mexico’s iconic volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl and a myriad of historic Coats of Arms in a highly-polished sculptural relief.

Set Highlights:

Extremely limited mintage of 500 sets worldwide, an APMEXclusive .

. Contains a total of 2 oz of .999 fine Silver.

Comes housed in a wooden box showing the Winged Victory. The box lid features both the Banco de México and APMEX logos. The set also includes a numbered certificate of authenticity from Banco de México.

This set contains the fourth release of the Reverse Proof Silver Libertad.

Obverse: Features a sculptural relief design of the National Shield, encompassed by the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” (United Mexican States), surrounded by different national coats of arms used throughout Mexico’s history.

Reverse: Depicts two key symbols of the Mexican people: the Winged Victory statue in the forefront and the Mexican volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl in the background.

These 500 limited sets each come in a sleek box with an outer sleeve on the bottom that holds the certificate of authenticity. This magnificent 2-coin Proof Silver Libertad set is a popular choice not only because of its attractive design, but also its mintage at Casa de Moneda de México, the oldest mint in North America. Add this 2018 2-coin Proof Silver Mexican Libertad set to your cart today!

This APMEXclusive® two-coin Mexican Silver set has an extremely limited mintage of 500 sets. This is the fourth year in a row APMEX has partnered with Banco de México to release these special sets. Not only does this Silver Libertad set have a limited mintage, but it also features the special Reverse Proof Silver Libertad. Each Proof Silver Libertad and Reverse Proof Silver Libertad in this set contains 1 oz of .999 fine Silver.