Set Highlights:
- Extremely limited mintage of 500 sets worldwide, an APMEXclusive.
- Contains a total of 2 oz of .999 fine Silver.
- Comes housed in a wooden box showing the Winged Victory. The box lid features both the Banco de México and APMEX logos. The set also includes a numbered certificate of authenticity from Banco de México.
- This set contains the fourth release of the Reverse Proof Silver Libertad.
- Obverse: Features a sculptural relief design of the National Shield, encompassed by the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” (United Mexican States), surrounded by different national coats of arms used throughout Mexico’s history.
- Reverse: Depicts two key symbols of the Mexican people: the Winged Victory statue in the forefront and the Mexican volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl in the background.
These 500 limited sets each come in a sleek box with an outer sleeve on the bottom that holds the certificate of authenticity. This magnificent 2-coin Proof Silver Libertad set is a popular choice not only because of its attractive design, but also its mintage at Casa de Moneda de México, the oldest mint in North America. Add this 2018 2-coin Proof Silver Mexican Libertad set to your cart today!
This APMEXclusive® two-coin Mexican Silver set has an extremely limited mintage of 500 sets. This is the fourth year in a row APMEX has partnered with Banco de México to release these special sets. Not only does this Silver Libertad set have a limited mintage, but it also features the special Reverse Proof Silver Libertad. Each Proof Silver Libertad and Reverse Proof Silver Libertad in this set contains 1 oz of .999 fine Silver.
