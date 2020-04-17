Batavia Shipwreck Triangular Coin
Batavia Shipwreck Triangular Coin Highlights:
- Limited mintage of 20,000 coins worldwide.
- Each coin comes individually packaged in a unique, Coin protective capsule.
- Contains 1 oz of .999 fine Silver.
- Obverse: Depicts fighting between the survivors, along with the Queen Elizabeth II effigy.
- Reverse: Depicts two scenes to communicate the journey of the Batavia. With the image of the ship viewed upright, the Batavia is shown to set sail in full glory. Flipping the coin to view the “1629” text upright depicts the ship its final state, capsized shortly after wrecking in that year.
- Sovereign coin backed by the Australian government.
The first release of an Australian Shipwreck series from the Royal Australian Mint depicts one of Australia’s oldest shipwrecks, the ill-fated Batavia. The design depicts the story of the shipwreck and events that followed on this limited mintage, Silver coin. Don’t miss your opportunity to add the 2019 Australia 1 oz Silver coin to your cart today!
