Numismatic Happiness

CIT Coin Invest has been producing various series for years, whose products implement technical innovations on the one hand and are also popular with non-collectors as they are lucky charms and attractive presents. We present all new numismatic lucky charms CIT released in the first quarter of 2021. As usual with CIT, all pieces have one thing in common: they are NOT medals but coins with nominal value issued on behalf of a state.

Lucky Horse From the Silver Charms Series

Palau. 5 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. Antique finish. Ca. 41 x 38 mm. Mintage: 2,500 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Special Shape. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

The blank is minted in the shape of a horseshoe.

One side depicts the typical landscape of the Wild West with cacti and mountains, in the right foreground a cowboy looking to the left, above the inscription GOOD LUCK! / 2021.

The other side features the coat of arms of Palau, above, the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU, below, 5 $, around it the typical landscape of the Wild West.

Technical Remarks

Lucky Horse Shoe is a numismatic miniature sculpture from the Silver Charms series with ultra-high relief created by means of smartminting. This series includes successful issues such as Twinkling Star and Silver Heart.

Lady Luck

Palau. 5 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. Proof. 33 mm. Mintage: 2,021 pieces. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); color application. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

On side depicts a ladybug among four-leaf clovers, in the right field LADY LUCK 2021. The other side depicts the coat of arms of Palau, above, the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU, below, 5 $.

Technical Remarks

The combination of ultra-high relief with a delicate color application is extremely demanding from a technical point of view.

Hand of Hamsa

Palau. 5 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. Proof. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 2,500 pieces. Special technology: color application. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the abstract shape of a hand colored in shades of blue and violet; the entire surface is filled with ornaments, in the right field the year 2021.

The other side depicts the coat of arms of Palau, above, the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU, below, 5 $.

Technical Remarks

After Evil Eye, this is the second issue of such a design. It is characterised by a combination of brilliant proof quality and fine colour application.

With these three lucky charms, CIT covers different worlds of thought and their symbols for happiness.

But no matter which piece a collector acquires, they all make you happy because every collector will experience happiness when holding one of these three issues in his hands. He only needs to think about the masterful technical skills that went into making it.

www.cit.li/coins/lucky-horse-shoe

www.cit.li/coins/laldy-luck-2021

www.cit.li/coins/hand-of-hamsa

