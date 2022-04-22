New 50p coin commemorates the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin available in special color pack – only 2,700 available

Also produced in Proof Sterling Silver with a small issue limit of only 170

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a brand new 50p coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. After her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated his right to the throne, her father, George VI, ascended in 1936, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

Princess Elizabeth was on an official tour and staying at Treetops in Kenya with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, when she heard of the death of her father on February 6, 1952. His death marked the start of her reign as Queen at only 25 years old, with her first state opening of Parliament on November 4, 1952. Her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, and was watched by 27 million people in the United Kingdom, which is especially impressive considering the population was 36 million at the time.

As of September 9, 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning English monarch in history. This makes 2022 increasingly special as it marks the first time an English monarch will celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, with 70 years of service.

The coin depicts a central design of the Royal Cypher EIIR standing for “Elizabeth II Regina”. The design is surrounded by a rose representing England, a daffodil representing Wales, a thistle representing Scotland, and shamrocks representing Northern Ireland. The design also incorporates the official emblem for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was selected as the winning entry in a competition run in conjunction with the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, the coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special presentation pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in an acrylic box complemented with a sleeve using the special design.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 170; Cu-Ni: 2,700

