Cougar Celebrated on Last Coin in "Big Cats" 2 oz Silver Coin Series

Issue Limit: 500

Big Cats

The cougar is also known as a mountain lion or puma, but they all refer to the same impressive, tawny-colored big cat. This solitary and stealthy cat is rarely seen in the wild as it is most active during twilight and nighttime hours when it sneaks through the shadows undetected.

They are ambush hunters who hide behind rocks or in tree branches and have the ability to jump upwards of 18 feet from a sitting position and can leap up to 40 feet horizontally.

Unlike the other big cats, cougars cannot roar but they are able to make calls like a human scream. They are also the biggest cat that is able to purr and meow, which is probably due to the fact that they are more closely related to domestic cats rather than other large cats like lions and tigers.

The final coin in this series by The Pobjoy Mint depicts the head of a cougar with the word “COUGAR” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. The denomination of $20 is displayed on the obverse of the coin.

This coin will be presented in a unique acrylic presentation box with a certificate of authenticity included on the sleeve. This is the final coin in the series and completes the collection of five coins: The Lion, The Cheetah, The Panther, The Tiger, and The Cougar.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 2 oz Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 500

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity.

