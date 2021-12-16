By Croatian National Bank ……

Pongo and Perdita are still among the most popular names to call Dalmatians across the globe. Ever since Walt Disney’s movie 101 Dalmatians came out in 1961, this dog breed has been enjoying international popularity. However, most people forget that Dalmatians are actually hunting and guard dogs that were originally bred to be persevering travel companions and watchdogs.

Dalmatian dogs are named after their area of origin, Dalmatia in Croatia. Therefore, they are wonderful representatives of the native fauna and flora, to which the Croatian National Bank (HNB) dedicates its new series. “Dalmatian Dog” is the first issue and there are three versions: a 1,000 kuna piece in gold; a small gold coin with a face value of 50 kuna; and a 10 kuna silver version.

The Dalmatian and Dalmatia

As its name suggests, the Dalmatian is from Dalmatia in Croatia. This is evidenced by early depictions from the ecclesiastical context: the church Gospe od Anđela in Veli Lošinj can boast about having an altarpiece, and the Franciscan monastery of Zaostrog can boast about having a fresco that is the first to depict the Dalmatian with its typical appearance. The first written accounts date back to the early 18th century. The authors were clerics of the Croatian diocese of Đakovo.

From Dalmatia, English travelers brought the elegant, black-spotted dog to their homeland.

Starting in the 18th century, it served as a “coach dog” to traveling merchants: they accompanied their master’s carriage on country roads, which were still unsafe at the time, to stake their lives in the fight against any imminent danger. The term “Dalmatian”, used by the zoologist Thomas Pennant in his History of Quadrupeds in 1781, became virtually synonymous with coach dogs in Great Britain. Since these dogs were highly popular among the English upper class, the first Dalmatian Club was founded in 1890. It was the first to establish a breed standard for Dalmatians. In 1994, the International Cynological Federation (FCI) recognized the Dalmatian as an native dog breed of Croatia.

The Coins

The three coins of the issue “Dalmatian Dog” from the Native Croatia series each show the same motif. On the obverse featuring the coat of arms, the denomination, as well as the name of the country, you will see the head of a Dalmatian with the typical spots, which are shaped like the most beautiful Croatian islands. In the background, you can see a map of Croatia, the Adriatic Sea meticulously displayed by a delicate wave structure.

The reverse presents two Dalmatians, with the breed name in Croatian and Latin, and the year-date in the left part of the field.

The technical perfection applied to create various finishes is remarkable: achieving alternating frosted and Proof areas against the delicate lines of the waves requires the highest level of minting precision.

Collectors should keep in mind that Croatia is about to join the eurozone, which should increase interest in Croatian coins.

The Artist

The Croatian artist Nikola Vudrag is one of the country’s sculptors with the most international renown. He was inspired by five purebred Dalmatians bred by Pjegava Sanjaska. In cooperation with the mint and the Croatian National Bank, a three-dimensional model was developed in an elaborate process depicting the Dalmatian as an adorable ambassador of the Republic of Croatia. The model was then translated into obverse and reverse dies.

Coin Specifications