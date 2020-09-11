Cutty Sark: Third Tall Ship Coin for 2020 from Pobjoy Mint

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the third tall ship of the year, a series that has become incredibly popular coins amongst collectors. The new 50 pence coin features the Cutty Sark on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory.

The new coin commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the first voyage of the Cutty Sark, which departed London on February 15, 1870, during the reign of Queen Victoria bound for Shanghai.

On this outward voyage, the ship carried general cargo, including wine, spirits, and beer, along with manufactured goods. After the Cutty Sark successfully reached China on May 31, the ship was loaded with 1,305,812 lbs of tea – the equivalent of around 47 double-decker buses!

The world-famous ship returned back to London on October 13 the same year after spending 25 days in port in Shanghai.

The coin has been struck in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver, though the silver coins are already sold out. The design on the coin itself features the Cutty Sark ship. The wording “The Cutty Sark” appears on the coin with the 50 pence denomination at the bottom of the coin. The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof .925 Sterling Silver, Unc. Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Coin is housed in a special presentation pack. The sold-out Proof Sterling Silver coin is housed in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

