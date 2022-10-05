Elizabeth II Die Trial Among Ancient, World Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (447), Ancient (25), and U.S. (41) categories.

1070106 | GREEK. SICILY. Siculo-Punic Coinage. Struck circa 350-300 BCE. AR Tetradrachm. NGC XF (Extremely Fine) Strike 4/5 Surface 5/5. 17.17gm. Charioteer driving racing quadriga left, horses arrayed in ascending tiers; Nike flying right above to crown charioteer, Punic [RŠMLQRT] in exergue / Head of Tanit-Kore-Persephone right, wearing triple pendant earring and necklace; three dolphins swimming around. Jenkins, CPS I, 68, 60.

“”RShMLQRT”” issue.

Ex Feuardent Freres, Paris (05/1914) Lot 157.

1070108 | GREEK. KINGDOM OF MACEDON. Alexander III, ‘the Great’. (King, 336-323 BCE). Struck circa 330-320 BCE. AV Distater. NGC Ch. VF✭ (Choice Very Fine ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5. Amphipolis mint. 17.16gm. Head of Athena right, wearing crested Corinthian helmet decorated with serpent, single-pendant earring, and two necklaces / AΛEΞANΔPOY. Nike standing left, holding wreath in extended right hand and cradling stylis in left arm; cantharus to the left. Gulbenkian II, 108, 840; Price 107, 167.

Lifetime-early posthumous.

1070843 | ARGENTINA. Tierra Del Fuego. 1889 AV Gramo. PCGS MS65. Issued by Julius Popper, Buenos Aires. Buenos Aires mint. POPPER divides shaded circle / Pick axe and sledge hammer within shaded circle. KM Tn5; Friedberg 2; Janson-7.

Second Buenos Aires die with large letters on obverse and reverse. Produced by Julius Popper, a Jewish Romanian-born Argentine adventurer referred to as a “modern conquistador.”

Ex Dr. Lawrence A. Adams Collection.

1068862 | GREAT BRITAIN. Elizabeth II. (Queen, 1952-2022). 2021 AV Five Sovereign Die Trial Piece. NGC PR70UCAM (Ultra Cameo). By Jody Clark (Obv.). The Royal Mint. Edge: Reeded. 36.02mm. 39.94gm. Crowned bust, right / St. George and dragon; plus a unique (crown) privy mark used for one year only.

The largest coin in The Sovereign 2021 Collection and struck in 22 carat fine gold, the Five-Sovereign Piece for 2021 was not available to purchase individually when originally released.

The obverse carries the ROYAL MINT TRIAL stamp as well as production hallmarks in the fields. Includes original case and Certificate of Authenticity No. 1. This is a Limited Edition Presentation of 1.

1069723 | MEXICO. Charles III. 1761-Mo M AR 2 Reales. PCGS MS63. Mexico City. CAR · III · D · G · HISP · ET IND · R. Crowned shield flanked by R 2 / VTRA QUE VNUM. Crowned globes flanked by crowned pillars with banner, date below. KM 87; Calico 643.

