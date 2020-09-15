Royal Mint Partners With NGC to Offer Certified Coins

The Royal Mint, the official mint of the United Kingdom, has partnered with Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), the world’s largest third-party coin grading service.

For the first time, The Royal Mint will work directly with NGC to expertly grade and encapsulate portions of its unique product offerings, giving its customers and collectors more options than ever before.

The first coin that The Royal Mint submitted to NGC for certification is the Mayflower Silver £2, starting at $126. The coins can be purchased from The Royal Mint at royalmint.com.

Third-party grading and encapsulation (often called “certification” or, more colloquially, “slabbing”) originated in the United States in the late 1980s as a way to get an expert, independent, and guaranteed assessment of a coin’s authenticity and grade. NGC was established in 1987 and has since grown to become the world’s largest third-party grading service with more than 47 million coins certified.

Every coin that NGC certifies is guaranteed to be authentic and not overgraded. This removes significant uncertainty for buyers and sellers because both parties know that the coin is genuine and accurately graded.

Rebecca Morgan, Head of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, comments:

“As the original makers of UK coinage, The Royal Mint is delighted to be working with NGC, one of the original third-party coin grading services.

“The Royal Mint prides itself on producing the highest quality products, but we know that a growing number of collectors value third-party certification, particularly when buying or selling on the secondary market. This new partnership gives even more choice to our customers, who can continue to collect with confidence knowing the grade of their coins has been certified by one of the world’s leading coin grading services.”

“NGC is honored to be working with one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious world mints,” says Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “Our expert and impartial services maximize the value and liquidity of coins. The Royal Mint’s decision to offer certified coins directly to customers is an extraordinary benefit that I am confident collectors will appreciate.”

With over 1,100 years of experience, The Royal Mint’s Collector Services division provides a full range of products and services that add value to collectors of historic and rare coins in both the UK and internationally. There is also an authentication and valuation service and a coin finder service available. For more information, visit www.royalmint.com/collector-services.

