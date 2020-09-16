Evolution of Life – Diplocaulus

Mongolia. 500 Togrog. 2020. Silver .999. 1 oz. 38.61mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 999. Special technology: partially plated. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog. 2020. Gold .9999. 0.5g. 11mm. Proof. Mintage: 15,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side presents the skull and the upper half of the spine of a Diplocaulus; above it LEPOSPONDYLI and CARBONIFEROUS PERIOD, below EVOLUTION OF LIFE 2020. While the background is rough and features typical plants of the Carboniferous period, the Diplocaulus’ skeleton stands out from the background due to elaborate plating in rose gold.

The other side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 500 Togrog, in the exergue in Latin script MONGOLIA 1 oz .999 SILVER.

Regarding that side, the small gold coin is of the same design, the legend was adapted and reads 1000 Togrog and MONGOLIA 0.5 g .9999 GOLD; the first side features the same fossil, below Diplocaulus, above EVOLUTION OF LIFE 2020, a little ammonite in front of the year.

Background

Over the past six years, the Evolution of Life coin series from CIT Coin Invest AG has gained cult status among paleontologists.

The depictions’ precision amazes the experts. Coin collectors appreciate the excellent technical performance behind the elaborate finishing, which makes the fossils stand out from the rough background thanks to their plating.

Over the past six years, CIT has been using six topics to advance from Devonian ammonites to the Diplocaulus of the late Carboniferous period. During the Carboniferous period, which ended about 298.9 million years ago and to which our globe owes its extensive coal seams, the Lepospondyli evolved. The Diplocaulus, with its characteristic skull, is probably the best-known example of this amphibian-like group of Tetrapods, which is now extinct.

The skull’s peculiar shape, which resembles a boomerang, has puzzled scientists since it was first described in 1877. In the 1980s, South African scientists developed a theory according to which the two tips of the boomerang improved the Diplocaulus’ swimming abilities significantly – similar to the hydrofoils of hydrofoil boats.

We know from experience that the 999 specimens of the 1oz silver coin will already be oversubscribed at the time of issue. But for all those who want to combine their passion for coins with their enthusiasm for paleontology, there is the possibility to purchase one of 15,000 small gold coins.

With a weight of 0.5g and a diameter of 11mm, these almost monumental looking little gold coins depict every detail of the Diplocaulus’ skull.

* * *