1061203 | CZECHOSLOVAKIA. Republic. (1918-1939). 1933 AV 10 Dukatu. NGC MS67+. By J. Benda (Obv.) & O. Spaniel (Rev.). REPUBLIKA ČESKOSLOVENSKÁ. Czech lion with Slovak shield, denomination and date below / NEDEJ·ZAHYNOUTI·NÁM·I·BUDOUCÍM/ +929/ B-O·Š . Duke Wenceslas (Vaclav) on horseback right. KM 14; Friedberg 4; Schlum. 39.

1,780 pieces minted. Superb brilliant gem; the sole finest example at both NGC and PCGS as of September 2020 (no other examples graded MS67).

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5844516007

1060685 | GREAT BRITAIN. George III. (King, 1760-1820). 1768 AV Pattern 2 Guineas. NGC PR63+. By J. S. Tanner. Edge: Plain. 16.55gm. GEORGIVS. III. DEI. GRATIA. Young laureate bust to right, long hair, lovelock over left shoulder / M.B.F.ET.H.REX.F.D.B.ET.L.D.S.R.I.A.T.ET.E. 1768. Crowned garnished shield with arms of England and Scotland (quartered), France, Ireland and Hanover, the latter with semeé of hearts. W&R 79 (R4).

Beautifully toned and significant cameo contrast.

Ex Slaney Collection (Spink Auction 3024, 15 May 2003, lot number 1000 and purchased Baldwin 1945 for £95)) where described as “free of all surface marks, brilliant mint state, extremely rare thus”.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931698-001

1061382 | MEXICO. Philip V. 1714-Mo J AV “Royal” 8 Escudos. PCGS MS66. Mexico City. 26.90gm. PHILIPVS V DEI G. Date around crowned arms / Legend and date around cross. KM 57.3. Date on reverse; Fr-7; Cal-Type 18 #91 (plate coin); Onza-397 (plate coin); Onza Main-389 (1986, plate coin); Grove-888, Cayon-9945.

Royal presentation issues were manufactured with great care and struck using specially prepared dies, setting them apart from the more crude cob coinage issued at this time in the Spanish colonial era. This attention to detail made them unparalleled in the New World. The purpose of these pieces is not fully documented, however it has been suggested that they were presented to local authorities, then set aside to be transported to Spain where they could be presented to important members of society, including the king, as an emblem of the successes of Spain’s colonial expansion. Today, any items recovered from them are considered “treasure coins” and these “Royal” types are the finds’ most coveted treasure. Exceedingly rare, superb gem mint state with full frosty luster.

Ex: D. Brent Pogue Collection; Ex: Millennia Collection (Goldberg – May 2008, Lot 1083, $270,000 hammer); Ex: Don Canaparo Collection; Ex: Schulman Coin & Mint, Inc. “Spanish Galleon Treasure” Auction November 27-29, 1972 Lot # 520 (front cover coin, on page 13 of the plates); commonly referred to as the “1715 Plate Fleet”; Plated in “The Standard Catalog of Mexican Coins” by Krause Publications.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38521161

1061392 | NEWFOUNDLAND. 1874 AR 50 Cents. PCGS SP67 Cameo. London mint. Edge: Reeded. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA REGINA NEWFOUNDLAND. Laureate head left / Denomination and date within ornamental circle. KM 6.

Apparently one of only two known examples of the date in proof/specimen; this piece is currently the finest known Victoria Newfoundland 50 Cents.

Ex The Cornerstone Collection; Ex Temple Collection; Ex Belzberg Collection.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 36632059

1060347 | SWITZERLAND. 1842 AR 4 Francs. PCGS MS66. EIDGEVÖSSISCHES FREISCHIESSEN EN CHUR. Arms on crossed flags, rifles, sprays / CANTON GRAUBÜNDEN. Clasped hands in clouds above three shields, sprays below. X S1 (Prev. KM-S1).

Commemorative Coinage.

Housed in an old PCGS holder (green label).

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 03179301

