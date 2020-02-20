By Royal Australian Mint ……



To celebrate what is set to be a historic year for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Royal Australian Mint and retail partner Woolworths have teamed up to release a limited edition $2 coin.

The coin, created by The Royal Australian Mint, is the first time a female cricket player will feature on Australian coinage and the design captures the strong and dynamic spirit of the women’s cricket team.

Two million of the limited-edition $2 Australian legal tender coins will be released exclusively through Woolworths registers from today, and customers are encouraged to look out for the coins in their change.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the ultimate celebration of women’s cricket where the best players in the world come together to compete in the game they love. The quick and explosive pace of the sport has also made Twenty20 the fastest-growing format in cricket.

Australian wicketkeeper, two-time T20 Player of the Year recipient and one of the leading forces in world cricket, Alyssa Healy, said:

“With the team and I just days away from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, it’s so exciting to see a coin that features a female cricketer go into circulation for the very first time.

“2020 is a big year for Aussie women in sport, in fact cricket for girls and women is the fastest growing area of Australian Cricket and ensuring this number continues to rise is a subject that’s very close to my heart.

“With this year’s World Cup taking place on home soil, combined with the support of the country and representing the sport on Australian coinage, we hope we will inspire even more girls to give cricket a go.”

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said:

“2020 is going to be a record breaking year for women’s cricket and what a fantastic way to recognise and honor the players by releasing a limited edition ICC Women’s T20 World Cup coin.

“With two million of them in circulation, it’s a great reminder to the Australian public to support the event and celebrate the world’s best players who will be competing for the title of T20 world champions.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid said:

“Creating the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup coin is the Royal Australian Mint’s way of once again honoring our nation’s participation in iconic global sporting events. This limited edition coin captures the vibrant and explosive spirit of the women’s cricket team as they get ready to play in the upcoming World Cup.”

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said:

“We are committed to supporting Australian sport and the talented athletes that inspire our nation and the next generation of champions.

“We hope the release of $2 limited edition ICC Women’s T20 World Cup coin will be a keepsake for our customers to show their support for our world leading female cricket team as they defend their title on home soil.”

The Royal Australian Mint is also releasing a limited-edition collectors’ album, which includes the coin for just $3; available exclusively at Woolworths Supermarkets, T20 Official Merchandise Outlets at T20 World Cup matches, and online at www.T20worldcupshop.com and https://eshop.ramint.gov.au/.

