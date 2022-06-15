Fifth Coin in World of David Walliams Coin Series Features Ratburger

Celebrating the Work of International Best-Selling Children’s Author David Walliams

Fifth release in seven-coin series

Available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored 50p presented in a special pack

Also Produced in Colored Proof Sterling Silver with Certificate

Low Issue Limit of 7,500 in Cupro Nickel and 1,999 in Silver

Pobjoy Mint is excited to announce the fifth coin in the stunning series of 50 pence coins each featuring one of seven best-selling novels by internationally acclaimed children’s author David Walliams OBE that is being issued on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The fifth coin in the series of The World of David Walliams features Walliams’ fifth novel Ratburger, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books – the story about a little girl called Zoe. Things are not looking good for Zoe. Her stepmother Sheila is so lazy she gets Zoe to pick her nose for her. The school bully Tina Trotts makes her life a misery – mainly by flobbing on her head. And now the evil Burt from Burt’s Burgers is after her pet rat! And guess what he wants to do with it? The clue is in the title! The design on the coin shows the image of the front cover from the novel and is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver in astonishing color to match the original illustrations by award-winning Tony Ross.

Ratburger is Walliams’ fifth novel and it was published in 2012. The book received positive reviews and it was adapted for British broadcaster Sky UK on 24 December 2017.

David Walliams has revolutionized reading for children and has become one of the most influential children’s writers today. Since the publication of The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 45 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages. Collectively across his titles, David has celebrated over 70 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the overall book charts and more than 200 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the children’s charts – an achievement no other children’s writer has reached.

David’s publishing has evolved into one of the biggest multi-media entertainment brands in the UK today, engaging and delighting children across a multitude of platforms. The world beyond the books includes licensed products, TV adaptations, theatre productions, arena tours, and most recently the opening of Alton Tower’s Resort’s newest attraction based on David’s perennial bestselling novel Gangsta Granny.

The series features designs taken from some of these best-selling books which are known the world over. The series features the following novels: The Boy in the Dress, Mr. Stink, Billionaire Boy, Gangsta Granny, Ratburger, Awful Auntie, and Grandpa’s Great Escape.

The new 50 pence coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored in a presentation pack and Proof Sterling Silver Colored with a box and special sleeve that includes the certification for the coin. The Pobjoy Mint Effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II features on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 1,999; Cu-Ni: 7,500

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence coin will be presented in a specially designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin will be presented in a beautiful black box with a specially branded sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity.

