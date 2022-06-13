Final 50p Coin in Platinum Jubilee Series Now Available

New 50p coin commemorates the 70th Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Accession

Incorporates the official Emblem for the Platinum Jubilee

Featuring the first effigy issued at the beginning of Her Majesty’s reign by Mary Gillick OBE

Also produced in Proof Sterling Silver with a small issue limit of only 170

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a brand new 50p coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The coin has been issued on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government.

Princess Elizabeth was staying at Treetops in Kenya with her husband Prince Philip when she heard of the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952. Without delay, the Princess returned home where she was proclaimed ‘Queen Elizabeth II’. The new Queen‘s succession to the throne was proclaimed at an Accession Council. Nine months later, Her Majesty attended her first State Opening of Parliament where she ready and signed the Accession declaration.

In 1952, British sculptor Mary Gaskell Gillick OBE’s effigy design was selected from a field of 17 to be used on general-circulation coinage for the new Queen Elizabeth II, first issued in 1953, one year after the Queen acceded to the throne. This portrait is called the First Definitive UK Coin Portrait. Gillick worked on the portrait between March and October 1952, with one sitting and close supervision by the Duke of Edinburgh. Gillick’s design was notable for portraying the Queen uncrowned and was the last to be used on pre-decimal UK coinage.

Therefore, we thought it very apt to feature a double portrait of Her Majesty including the first and current effigy used in coinage over 70 years of service. The first effigy designed by Mary Gillick and the current effigy produced exclusively by the Pobjoy Mint.

The design also incorporates the official emblem for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was selected as the winning entry in a competition run in conjunction with the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in the United Kingdom throughout June 2022. This is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a Platinum Jubilee.

Issued on behalf of the Falkland Islands, the coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond finish coin is presented in a special presentation pack featuring Windsor Castle. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in an acrylic box complemented with a sleeve using the special design.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 170; Cu-Ni: 2,700

