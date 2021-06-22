Issue Limit of Only 199 Coins

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fifth and final coin in the Big Cats of the World series featuring the cougar.

This stunning series is issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, produced in magnificent Half Gram Gold to truly capture the power of these stunning animals.

The cougar is also known as a mountain lion or puma, but they all refer to the same impressive, tawny-colored big cat. This solitary and stealthy cat is rarely seen in the wild as it is most active during twilight and nighttime hours when it sneaks through the shadows undetected.

They are ambush hunters and hide behind rocks or in tree branches and have the ability to jump upwards of 18 feet from a sitting position and can leap up to 40 feet horizontally.

Unlike the other big cats, cougars cannot roar but they are able to make calls like a human scream. They are also the biggest cat that is able to purr and meow which is probably due to the fact that they are more closely related to domestic cats rather than other large cats like lions and tigers.

The final coin in this series depicts the Head of a Cougar with the word “COUGAR” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. The denomination of $4 is displayed on the obverse of the coin.

This coin will be presented in a red leatherette presentation box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. This is the final coin in the series and completes the collection of five coins.

Only 199 half-gram Big Cat gold cougar coins will be struck.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Gold Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.50 g Issue Limit: 199

Presentation

The capsulated 1/2 gram fine gold coin is packaged in a red letherette presentation box with special Certificate of Authenticity.

